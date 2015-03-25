 
Sky Sports Box Office to screen McGregor-Mayweather fight

31 July 2017 09:23

Sky Sports Box Office has won the race to broadcast the highly-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on August 26.

Mixed martial arts star McGregor will make his boxing debut at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month, attempting to end former multiple world champion Mayweather's 49-fight unbeaten record.

Given McGregor's non-existent boxing experience and Mayweather's reputation as one of the finest fighters in history, many observers are predicting a mis-match.

But Sky Sports has given the fight its backing and will be available for their customers to watch on Box Office, priced at Â£19.95 in the UK and 24.95 euros in the Republic of Ireland.

McGregor and Mayweather have already exchanged insults during a four-city media tour earlier this month, with the 28-year-old Irishman vowing to knock his opponent out inside four rounds.

Source: PA

