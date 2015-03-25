Shane McGuigan: Ricky Burns fight not essential for Josh Taylor

Josh Taylor does not require a fight with Ricky Burns to progress his career, according to trainer Shane McGuigan.

The 26-year-old from Prestonpans thrilled Braehead Arena and Channel 5 viewers on Saturday night with his impressive seventh-round stoppage win over Londoner Ohara Davies to add the WBC Silver belt to his Commonwealth super-lightweight title.

Taylor, who boxes out of Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions stable and who is unbeaten in all 10 pro fights, immediately turned his attention to Burns, his fellow Scot who is a training partner of Davies.

A mooted meeting between Burns and Manchester's Anthony Crolla could scupper a Tartan tear-up.

And although McGuigan is also keen on Taylor taking on the man who won world titles at three different weights, he believes his fighter is on his way to the top regardless of which route he takes.

"If he doesn't fight Ricky Burns there is no skin off his nose," he told Press Association Sport.

"He can go on and do his own thing and be a better fighter than Ricky Burns, I feel.

"Although Ricky is a three-weight world champion, he lost to the elite fighters, he never beat, really, an elite fighter.

"He (Taylor) will beat the elite fighters. He might not be a three-weight champion because didn't start at super-featherweight - he is a big light-welterweight but he might end up a light-middleweight - but he is a fantastic fighter."

Burns lost his WBA super-lightweight belt to Namibia's Julius Indongo in Glasgow in April.

The 34-year-old from Coatbridge, never one to get involved in the sort of verbal spats which provided a tetchy build-up to the Taylor-Davies battle, urged the McGuigan camp to make a bid which would persuade him to try to get his career back on track against Taylor.

He said: "If they want to make a serious offer, they have got Eddie Hearn's phone number.

"My next fight's in October time and there have been a few names mentioned but nothing is set in stone so there is still time if they get a good offer in.

"Ohara got paid very well to come to Glasgow to fight and if they want me to fight Josh next then it is going to be the same again for them. But I think sooner or later it is going to happen."

McGuigan was not surprised by the powerful performance of Taylor who turned professional after winning gold for Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I have seen it every day in the gym," he said. "That's him. We needed to get it out and show it, on terrestrial television that must have got huge viewing figures and now he is a superstar.

"I wasn't nervous and Josh said he wasn't nervous because we knew deep down he was a better fighter than him.

"He has learned so quickly in the professional game. He is a completely different fighter and now he is becoming a special talent."

Source: PA

