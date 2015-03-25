Savannah Marshall building towards Claressa Shields fight

Savannah Marshall is building towards one of the biggest women's fights in history after swapping Hartlepool for Las Vegas.

The British Olympian, 26, will make her professional debut on Saturday on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor at Vegas' T-Mobile Arena having unexpectedly been signed by Mayweather Promotions.

She does so without the Olympic gold medal she once appeared so likely to win, but is so highly valued by her promoters that they have already given her somewhere local to live.

The talented Marshall knows the grand plan is for her to eventually fight American amateur rival and double Olympic champion Claressa Shields, who she once beat, and having once debated turning her back in boxing is in Vegas to become rich.

On Saturday, she will be largely overlooked when she fights the little-known Sydney LeBlanc, but discussing the transformation in her fortunes, Marshall said: "It was only in January (I was considering quitting) because I didn't want to stay amateur. I didn't have an Olympic medal and I didn't want to be selling tickets. Then this came along.

"I was just finishing a degree so I was going to go into teaching PE, I did a sports degree. I gave (not boxing and living a normal life) a go for two months and I was just bored.

" I didn't think they were winding me up (when I was told about interest from Mayweather Promotions) but I did think, 'Why do they want me?'. I haven't got an Olympic medal but they want me because of Claressa Shields.

"I think (Shields) would want it tomorrow. (But) if I won a world title this year then where will I go from there? I won't make as much money. Who is going to fight me? There are not that many pros out there. I want to build it.

"It would be (one of the biggest women's fights ever). I need to do well and I need to win. It doesn't get bigger than me and her. It was a while ago that I boxed her; I've improved and fair play to her as she has as well and won that Olympic gold medal."

Floyd Mayweather Snr could become Marshall's long-term trainer, and she has already trained in the Mayweather gym. Having worked with Peter Fury, Tyson's trainer and uncle and in the same gym as Tyson and Hughie Fury, she felt ready for the intimidating environment, even feeling comfortable turning down offers to observe Mayweather Jnr behind the scenes.

"It has put me in good stead because I walked into a gym full of men who aren't used to women boxing," she said. "Then when I walked in the gym here, I wasn't bothered because I've been with Peter.

"(Mayweather) trains at all hours. Dejuan (Blake, my manager) text me at 1am saying did I want to go see him train but I was asleep. I wouldn't have gone anyways, I wouldn't get up for nobody."

Source: PA

