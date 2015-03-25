Sam Eggington sees off competition to win Young Boxer of the Year award

Sam Eggington has been named the Boxing Writers' Club's Young Boxer of the Year.

The 23-year-old welterweight finished ahead of super-featherweight Zelfa Barrett in the poll for 2017's award, and has also been recognised before WBO heavyweight title challenger Hughie Fury.

Eggington impressively ended the career of former world champion Paulie Malignaggi in March, having suffered his third career defeat a year earlier, and in May won the European title when stopping Spain's Ceferino Rodriguez in 10 rounds.

He is scheduled to receive his award at the organisation's 66th annual dinner on October 9, two days after defending his title against Mohamed Mimoune of France on the undercard of Anthony Crolla's lightweight fight with Ricky Burns.

Source: PA

