 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Ryan Burnett makes history in Belfast

22 October 2017 09:24

Ryan Burnett made history as he beat Zhanat Zhakiyanov by unanimous decision in their WBA and IBF world bantamweight unification fight in Belfast.

The home favourite came through the biggest test of his career to date to claim an 18th straight win after 12 rounds against his Kazakh opponent, who was trained by Ricky Hatton.

The 25-year-old became the first Irishman to unify a decision in Belfast, with the judges' scorecards reading 118-110, 119-109 and 116-112.

Speaking to Sky Sports immediately after the fight, Burnett said: "I saw this so clearly. It was a tough, tough fight for me, but I had to dig deep and I did it."

Josh Warrington set up a world title shot against IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby by beating Dennis Ceylan in their final eliminator bout in his home town of Leeds.

Warrington was always in control but it took 10 rounds for the 26-year-old to stop the Dane.

He told BT Sport 1: "I did feel that pressure after the first four or five rounds. I'm there now. I wanted it that bad.and I've got there in the end."

Earlier, Zelfa Barrett made it 19 successive wins by beating Chris Conwell to claim the vacant English super-featherweight title.

Leicester's Lyon Woodstock edged past Craig Poxton on points to become the new European super-featherweight champion, while Jack Catterall claimed the British super lightweight title with a points decision over Tyrone Nurse.

Source: PA

