 
  1. Boxing
  2. IBF

Robert Byrd to referee bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

16 August 2017 06:54

American referee Robert Byrd is to oversee the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on August 26.

It has also been confirmed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that the fighters will wear 8oz gloves for their non-title, light-middleweight match-up.

Byrd, incidentally, oversaw George Groves' 2015 defeat by Badou Jack, as well as further high-profile fights in Andre Ward's first win against Sergey Kovalev and Saul Alvarez's victory over Miguel Cotto.

The respected Kenny Bayless was the referee for Mayweather's past three fights, but having criticised this one was not considered.

McGregor, 29, had demanded an international judge for his professional boxing debut against a fighter 11 years his senior, and has been granted that with Italy's Guido Cavalleri.

Burt Clements and Dave Moretti, both of the US, are the other two scoring the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Source: PA

