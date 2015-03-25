 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Rio Ferdinand only planning to have single fight as a professional boxer

03 October 2017 03:24

Rio Ferdinand has revealed that his aim in boxing stretches little further than having one fight.

The former footballer, who played for Manchester United and England, announced last month that he is attempting to switch sports at the age of 38 and has been backed by bookmakers Betfair.

Ferdinand had previously said he had ambitions of challenging for a belt but has now admitted he does not see the move into boxing as a change of career.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I want to see if I can get a licence and become a professional and have one fight.

"I am not looking to have a career here. I am looking to have a professional fight and I will see where I go then."

Despite his admission, Ferdinand was adamant his attempt to become a boxer was something he is taking seriously.

He said: "This is not a joke. Hopefully, I will get a license, go on to become a professional and fight someone.

"Boxing can't be a gimmick. If I take it lightly, I will get hurt."

If Ferdinand successfully obtains a license from the British Boxing Board of Control, he will follow fellow former footballers Curtis Woodhouse, Leon McKenzie and Leo Roget in doing so.

However, his career plans more closely mirror former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, who won his only professional fight over four two-minute rounds against American Richard Dawson at Manchester Arena in 2012.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.