Rio competitors head GB boxing squad for European Championships

The 2016 Olympians Galal Yafai and Pat McCormack lead Great Britain's 13-strong team for the European Championships later this month.

Yafai is the younger brother of WBA super-flyweight champion Khalid, while McCormack is the only member of an inexperienced selection heading to Ukraine to have previously fought in the competition, which this year takes place between June 16 and 24.

He will be joined by fellow Birtley ABC fighters Calum French and twin brother Luke, in addition to Frazer Clarke, Scott Forrest, Cheavon Clarke, Tom Whittaker-Hart, John Docherty, Ben Whittaker, Lee McGregor, Peter McGrail and Niall Farrell.

"I have been to an Olympics and boxed the best in the world so now I don't feel any pressure and am going to this tournament feeling confident," said McCormack, 22.

"I thought I did enough to win the gold medal at the last Europeans (in 2015), but it was not to be, so this time I am looking to go one better."

Anthony Joshua's professional trainer and GB Boxing's performance director Rob McCracken said: "This is an inexperienced team that we are taking to the first major tournament of a new Olympic cycle, so it will be a learning experience for a lot of the boxers."

Source: PA

