 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Ricky Hatton 'can't get excited' about Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight

18 June 2017 11:24

Ricky Hatton has criticised the arrangement of a bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, despite being an admirer of both fighters.

It was announced earlier in the week that 40-year-old former multi-weight world champion Mayweather would come out of retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line against mixed martial arts champion McGregor in Las Vegas this summer.

The Irishman has never boxed and c ritics have questioned the integrity of a contest against one of the sport's all-time greats.

Hatton, who was stopped by Mayweather in the 10th round when the pair met in 2007, predicts the American could win every round, although accepts there could be plenty of entertainment.

"I cant say I'm a fan of it," Hatton told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek programme.

"I'm a fan of UFC, a fan of McGregor - he's got character, he's exciting, entertaining, value for money.

"I hope I don't upset any Irish fans or Conor, but I can't get excited about this fight one bit.

"It's going to be great entertainment - that's the most complimentary I can be about it. It's two different sports."

Mayweather will reportedly be paid over 100million US dollars (Â£78million) for the contest, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view networks across the world.

Hatton places no blame on the fighters for accepting what is likely to be a nine-figure purse, but believes McGregor will struggle to make an impact once the bell sounds.

"When I look at some of the people Mayweather has beaten like Saul Alvarez - he's not going to be as big a puncher as Alvarez, and he couldn't lay a glove on him.

"I feel embarrassed to say this but I'd be very surprised if (McGregor) wins a round.

"I hope he does well, I hope he wins; there's no doubt whose corner I'm in, but if you're asking me to be brutally honest I can't see anything other than a shut-out for Mayweather. I think it could be a 12-round onslaught, to be honest with you.

"Boxing and UFC have to take the blame for it - I don't think you can blame the fighters because it's going to be a stack of money.

"Good luck to the boys. Who's going to turn their back on that? I just can't say I'm a fan of this.

"I'm fans of both sports but they're their own individual sports and they should stick to their own."

Source: PA

