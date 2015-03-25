Retiring at right time may be one of Klitschko's crowning achievements

Among his numerous achievements, Wladimir Klitschko may one day reflect that his finest was choosing to retire at perhaps the perfect time.

The career of one of the greatest heavyweight champions to have lived came to an end on Thursday morning when, with many anticipating a rematch with Anthony Joshua, he announced his retirement.

In doing so, he may have walked away from one of the most lucrative fights of his decorated career, but aged 41, he also ensured his legacy, health and reputation remain in tact.

April's thrilling fight with WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua not only proved he remains a heavyweight of the highest calibre, but that he can excite and has heart, two qualities he was long accused of lacking.

He recovered from a fifth-round knockdown to drop Joshua for the first time in his professional career in the following round, before proceeding to convincingly outbox him until the 11th round stoppage. Even then, he returned to his feet after two further knockdowns, and had to be rescued while upright and attempting to fight on.

At the end of an impressive 21-year professional career in which he established himself as the finest heavyweight of his era, and was often criticised for how convincingly and routinely he won 64 of his 69 fights, he had demonstrated further strengths.

It was following two heavy knockout defeats in the space of four fights, by Corrie Sanders and Lamon Brewster in 2003 and 2004, that the Ukrainian was widely written off.

Long considered inferior to older brother Vitali, those beliefs were encouraged a fortnight after the Brewster fight when Vitali overcame Sanders to become the WBC champion and retained that title until his own retirement in 2012.

However Wladimir, having recruited the late Emanuel Steward as his trainer, then proceeded to rebuild his career and reputation, and unexpectedly remained undefeated for 11 years until losing the IBF, WBA and WBO titles to Tyson Fury.

It is a harsh reality of his career that during that time, when he was widely considered to have succeeded Lennox Lewis as the world's leading heavyweight, the blue-riband division lost so much of its glamour and popularity.

Until the emergence of Fury and Joshua, Klitschko was simply far too big and polished for fights against any of his challengers to be truly competitive, and like Vitali refused to ever consider fighting his brother.

Those regarded as his greatest threats, David Haye and Russia's Alexander Povetkin, and in two of the biggest heavyweight fights since Lewis' against Mike Tyson in 2002, were beaten with similar ease.

Critics had rued Klitschko's lack of aggression, which owed much to his desire to protect the punch resistance Sanders, Brewster, and before them Ross Purity in 1998, had exposed.

In so many of his fights he remained behind an authoritative and lengthy jab that has ever existed, and which so few struggled to get beyond, while sparingly using that destructive left hook when he could have sought the knockout. Even in defeat against Joshua, so much of that criticism was answered.

It was in 1996, the same year when Evander Holyfield first fought Tyson, that Klitschko first demonstrated the extent of his potential by following so many other greats in winning Olympic gold at the Atlanta Games. On the same November evening as Vitali, Wladimir then made his professional debut.

The two brothers have long been close. Wladimir was born in Zhangiztobe, Kazakhstan in 1976, Vitali in Belovodskoye, Kyrgyzstan five years earlier, but at a time when both were part of the Soviet Union.

They were 10 and 14 in 1986 when they were living just 60 miles from the accident site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine, and which led to Wladimir's evacuation. The death of their father Vladimir of cancer in 2011 was thought to be caused by radiation in the aftermath.

Both showed an interest in athletics from a young age, before Wladimir followed Vitali into amateur boxing, and eventually took his place on the 1996 Olympics team when Vitali lost his chance through steroid use.

Upon his retirement, Wladimir spoke of beginning the "next chapter", which for Vitali meant a life in politics and which has so far taken him to the role of Mayor of Kiev. Like his older brother, Wladimir also holds a doctorate degree in sports science, but he is yet to speak of a desire to follow him into his latest venture.

He counts lecturing in Challenge Management at the Universtiy of St Gallen among his pursuits, and also has a dedication to charity the Klitschko Foundation, both of which may receive greater time.

For the first time next year, Vitali will become eligible for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Once Wladimir has been retired for five years, so will he, and one certainty is that as is expected of his brother, Wladimir will be immediately inducted.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.