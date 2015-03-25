 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Peter McGrail claims bronze at AIBA World Boxing Championships

06 September 2017 01:54

Great Britain's Peter McGrail departs the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg with a bronze medal after dropping a unanimous decision in the competition's semi-finals to Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakhstan.

The 21-year-old bantamweight appeared unfortunate not to be awarded a single round by the judges, who scored his opponent a 5-0 winner, despite impressing in both the first and the third.

Yeraliyev, 28, was rewarded for throwing the greater volume of punches in what was a largely-competitive fight.

For Liverpool-born McGrail, the bronze medal follows him winning gold at the European Championships.

Source: PA

