Peter McGrail claims bronze at AIBA World Boxing Championships

Great Britain's Peter McGrail departs the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg with a bronze medal after dropping a unanimous decision in the competition's semi-finals to Kairat Yeraliyev of Kazakhstan.

The 21-year-old bantamweight appeared unfortunate not to be awarded a single round by the judges, who scored his opponent a 5-0 winner, despite impressing in both the first and the third.

Yeraliyev, 28, was rewarded for throwing the greater volume of punches in what was a largely-competitive fight.

For Liverpool-born McGrail, the bronze medal follows him winning gold at the European Championships.

Source: PA

