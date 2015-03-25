 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Paul Butler links up with Matchroom and secures rematch with Stuart Hall

24 July 2017 06:23

Paul Butler is to face Stuart Hall in a rematch and eliminator for the WBA bantamweight title on September 30 after signing for Matchroom.

The 28-year-old, who recently left Frank Warren, meets Hall at Liverpool's Echo Arena having already defeated him to win the IBF title in 2014.

Fellow Briton Jamie McDonnell is the WBA champion awaiting the winner, and Butler said: "I am on the biggest platform for boxing now (Sky Sports) and I'm straight into the deep end in a massive fight with Stuart.

"I can win in better fashion this time and end his career. The team around me is better now, I'm improving every day with (new trainer) Joe Gallagher and I don't see that improvement in Stuart."

Hall has lost two further fights since his defeat by Butler, which represented the third of his career, while in Belfast's Ryan Burnett Britain and Matchroom has another of the bantamweight world champions.

"I'm over the moon to get the fight," the 37-year-old said. "I thought I beat (Lee) Haskins (in last September's points defeat) and I should be champ, but that's boxing.

"(Mine and Butler's) first fight I thought I won but he took the title, so now it's my chance for revenge. This is the final push for me, if I lose this I think that my career is over, so that pressure on me should make for a great fight."

Source: PA

