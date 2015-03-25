Parker promoter and Peter Fury in heated confrontation at press conference

The promoter of WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker had a heated confrontation with Peter Fury at the press conference to promote Saturday's fight between Parker and Fury's son, Hughie.

Parker's promoter David Higgins did not ta ke his seat at the top table but walked directly to the Furys to complain about the referee scheduled to oversee the fight between Kiwi Parker and Fury.

T he referee is presently Britain's Terry O'Connor and one of the three judges is also scheduled to be British.

As Higgins was escorted away by security Peter Fury, father and trainer of Hughie, flew into a rage. He got to his feet and shouted: "Take another line, d***head. You're rattled. Who gives a f*** about you? Or your bodyguards? I come from the streets. F*** off d***head. Let the men fight. Bloody dummy."

Peter Fury also trains his son Hughie and nephew Tyson. Before his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 the Furys threatened to withdraw because of the ring's "soft" canvas.

Peter Fury said: "Mick (Fury's promoter Mick Hennessey) says Higgins is threatening to pull out of the fight and he wants to run away to New Zealand with the money. We hear all this rubbish talk, and he comes in here and says 'What about the referee?'

"This is what I can do with fair play. Joseph Parker mutually picked the gloves, the ring has been checked and approved by both people, the dressing room, everything, spot on. I want my son to win a world title with no hidden agendas.

"Furthermore, we've written to the (British) Boxing Board of Control, and they're looking to oblige and change things around. We've requested it as well. That's all we can do."

New Zealand's Parker, 25, said: ""I have a great team behind me who focus on all the noise. There's not many distractions coming my way. I'm in great shape, so there's no excuses. It's nothing to do with me. He's my promoter and I'm not really sure what that's about."

Hughie Fury said: "I don't get involved in the politics. I leave that to my team. I concentrate on the boxing. Everything's gone so well. I'm super confident."

Source: PA

