 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi joins Matchroom Boxing

05 June 2017 11:39

Olympic bronze medallist Joshua Buatsi has left the Great Britain programme to turn professional with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old was one of the stand-out performers at Rio 2016 with a string of impressive performances in the light-heavyweight category.

Buatsi, who earned particular praise for his knockout win over highly-rated Uzbek Elshod Rasulov, is set to make his professional debut in London on July 1.

GB Boxing performance director Rob McCracken said: "Joshua has been fantastic for GB Boxing. His performances at Rio 2016 were outstanding and he was an inspiration to the rest of the team with the way he boxed and the belief he showed.

"Joshua has been a pleasure to work with and everyone at GB Boxing wishes him all the best for his future career. He will remain part of the GB Boxing family and will always receive a warm welcome whenever he visits our gym in Sheffield."

Buatsi joined the GB squad in 2014 and went on to win a bronze medal at the 2015 European Championship in Bulgaria.

Source: PA

