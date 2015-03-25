Ohara Davies to block out Braehead Arena noise to focus on Josh Taylor defeat

Ohara Davies has vowed to block out the wall of noise he will face at Braehead Arena on Saturday night as he focuses on dishing up Josh Taylor's first-ever defeat.

The highly-rated Hackney puncher has been engaged in a bitter Twitter spat with Scottish favourite Taylor in recent weeks.

And he ramped up his war of words with the unbeaten Edinburgh prospect at the official pre-fight press conference in Glasgow as he let fly with a volley of abuse.

His outburst, however, will only ensure he receives a spicy reception when the super-lightweight pair clash this weekend - but Davies is not concerned by what the home crowd have to say.

The 25-year-old - who is defending his own blemish-free 15-fight record as well as the WBC Silver championship - said: "I've got no issue coming here to get booed in a show that has sold about 300 tickets.

"I've been booed in front of a lot bigger crowds.

"I'm not fazed. My last fight was at the O2. I was fighting in my own hometown and I got booed in front of thousands.

"What issue have I got coming to his hometown to get booed in front of a few hundred? It means nothing to me.

"I don't really care about the reaction I get. As soon my entrance music comes on I don't see the crowd. I don't hear them.

"All I hear is what my coach tells me. Nothing else effects me and I can shut everything out.

"What doesn't change is that I go in there every day, do the business, keep my WBC silver belt then go home and eat a few burgers."

The loud-mouthed Londoner took aim at Taylor, his manager and promoter Barrie McGuigan, the rest of the Scot's team and even supporters who turned up to watch as they met the media on Thursday.

He promised he would "shut up" his opponent before dubbing the Commonwealth champion a "bum".

That is unlikely to win him many fans north of the border but Davies was unrepentant.

"This game is not about who is loved or who is the best person," said the fighter who has won 12 of his 15 wins by knocks-out. "It's about fighting and it's about winning.

"As long as you win you will get to where you are meant to get to. A personality isn't the main thing that sells - the main thing is the fighting.

"Loved or not loved, all you guys are going to watch me fight. As long as my friends and my family love me, that's all the matters.

"None of it is a wind-up. I come here and say what I want to say. I do what I want to do.

"I call everyone in my weight class who is a threat to me a bum.

"He is a bum, I think his coach is a bum, I think his whole team is a bum. In fact the whole of Cyclone promotions that are here are all bums.

"I'm here to shut him up.

"I'm my own boss. That's what I felt like saying today, so that's what I said.

"I've done this time after time. I'm just doing the same thing - I'm just getting paid more this time."

Yet strangely, Davies reckon things would not be so hostile had he and Taylor been thrown together in different circumstances.

He explained: "Personally I don't know him but I think he is a good fighter and a decent person. If I wasn't a boxer and he wasn't, we would probably be friends."

Source: PA

