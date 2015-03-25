 
Nicola Adams heading Stateside for Alvarez-Golovkin undercard date

07 September 2017 11:24

Nicola Adams is to make her American debut when she fights for the third time as a professional on the undercard of Saul Alvarez's match-up with Gennady Golovkin.

The double Olympic champion, 34, faces Hungary's Alexandra Vlajk on the September 16 bill at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, where Alvarez and Golovkin meet for the IBF, WBA and WBO middleweight titles in the year's most significant fight.

"Every boxer dreams of fighting in Las Vegas one day and to be doing this as part of the biggest boxing match of the year is going to be incredible," Adams said.

"It's great to be fighting three-minute rounds again as this made a big difference in Leeds and I'm hoping for a similar outcome this time. My training has been going really well with Virgil Hunter and the team. I can't wait to get in the ring on the 16th."

Adams' promoter Frank Warren added: "This is without doubt the boxing event of 2017, and I am delighted that Nicola has the chance to showcase her skills on such a huge bill. I have every confidence that Nicola will become a world champion in the professional ranks."

Source: PA

