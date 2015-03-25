Nephew Cyrus Christie 'heartbroken' after former boxer Errol dies

Former British boxer Errol Christie has died from cancer aged 53, his footballer nephew Cyrus has announced on Twitter.

The ex-middleweight fighter, who captained England in amateur boxing between 1980-83, has been battling the disease for the last two years but died on Sunday.

Derby defender Cyrus, who played for Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifying draw with Austria on Sunday afternoon, tweeted: "RIP champ legends never dieheart is broken rest in paradise uncle your not in pain anymoretill we meet again."

He also retweeted a number of tributes to his uncle, including from Frank Bruno, Chris Eubank and Carl Frampton.

Former heavyweight champion Bruno said: "Very very saddened to hear Errol Christie has passed away after a long battle with cancer, God rest his soul. such a talented man.RIP."

Eubank added: "Errol Christie one of the old masters of boxing has passed away. I sparred with him many times in our early 20s & he was a sweetheart. RIP"

Barry McGuigan said: "So sad to hear the news that the hugely talented Errol Christie has passed away, God bless you Errol RIP deepest sympathies to his family."

Erroll, who has a place in the Guinness Book of Records as the only British boxer to win 10 amateur titles, was diagnosed with the disease in March 2015.

Source: PA

