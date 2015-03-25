 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBC

McGuigan acclaims Taylor's

13 November 2017 05:24

Josh Taylor's "spectacular" stoppage win over Miguel Vazquez on Saturday night will make the boxing world take notice, according to promoter Barry McGuigan.

The 26-year-old from Prestonpans extended his winning record to 11-0 with a ferocious body shot in the ninth round which rendered the experienced Mexican unable to beat the count.

It was the first time that the 30-year-old former world champion had been stopped in 45 fights and around 4,000 fans raised the roof at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh to acclaim the victory.

Taylor retained his WBC silver superlightweight title and manager McGuigan believes he made a "huge statement" with the win.

"It was a world class performance against a guy who had never been stopped before this kid, in his 11th fight, took him out," said the former world champion. "It was pretty spectacular.

"We are left with a problem really; where do we go from here? Nevertheless it is a very nice problem to have.

"With the greatest of respect to the British title I think that is a step back for Josh Taylor and why would you take a step back when we are so close to big things?

"After that performance he is number six in the WBC, number 11 in the IBF. We haven't canvassed the WBO and WBA yet but they will be looking at him after that performance.

"He wasn't perfect but he had to show his robustness and toughness and it was a spectacular finish.

"Nobody had done that before to that guy - and that is a huge statement."

Taylor sustained a cut above his left eye in a clash of heads in the second round and conceded that he had "gained a lot" from his encounter with wily Vazquez, a former IBF lightweight champion for more than four years.

He said: "He was very experienced. When I was hitting him cleanly he gave nothing away so I've learned a lot from that.

"I will take a few weeks off and I think I'd like to go for a European title first and then see what's happening after that.

"I will leave that to Barry and Shane (McGuigan, trainer) and see the road they want to take me on.

"Personally I'd love to fight for the Lonsdale belt, I think it's one of the most prestigious belts out there in the world.

"I'd love to get my hands on that eventually but I'll leave it to Barry and what he thinks is the best route.

"I'm confident in my own ability that I'm going to win a world title anway so I will leave it to him."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as