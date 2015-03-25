 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Luke Campbell to fight Jorge Linares

27 July 2017 09:38

Luke Campbell will fight Jorge Linares for the WBA and WBC lightweight belts in Los Angeles on September 23.

The 2012 Olympic champion has signed up for the toughest test of his professional career against the three-division champion from Venezuela.

Linares is best known to British fight fans for beating Anthony Crolla on two separate occasions.

"It's an honour to be fighting Jorge Linares for the WBA World title, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine titles in one of the biggest fights in the division," Campbell said.

"I've worked my way from Olympic champion to the number one spot in the WBA and WBC rankings, and I feel now is the time to take my chance."

Linares has a 42-3-0 record, with Campbell a 17-1-0 one.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if