Luke Campbell to fight Jorge Linares

Luke Campbell will fight Jorge Linares for the WBA and WBC lightweight belts in Los Angeles on September 23.

The 2012 Olympic champion has signed up for the toughest test of his professional career against the three-division champion from Venezuela.

Linares is best known to British fight fans for beating Anthony Crolla on two separate occasions.

"It's an honour to be fighting Jorge Linares for the WBA World title, WBC Diamond and Ring Magazine titles in one of the biggest fights in the division," Campbell said.

"I've worked my way from Olympic champion to the number one spot in the WBA and WBC rankings, and I feel now is the time to take my chance."

Linares has a 42-3-0 record, with Campbell a 17-1-0 one.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.