Luke Campbell relishing world title fight with Jorge Linares: 'This is my time'

Luke Campbell is ready to sparkle on the world stage when he challenges Jorge Linares for the WBA lightweight title in Los Angeles this weekend.

The Hull southpaw's first tilt at a world title has perhaps flown slightly under the radar, in part due to Floyd Mayweather's cross-code clash with Conor McGregor and Gennady Golovkin's middleweight bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in recent weeks.

Linares represents by far the toughest test of Campbell's professional career to date, with the three-weight world champion having defeated then outclassed Anthony Crolla in two contests in Manchester and also beaten Kevin Mitchell on UK soil.

But London 2012 gold medallist Campbell is eager to prove he belongs among the top 135lb-ers in the world when he meets Linares at the Forum in Inglewood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old said: "This is why I turned professional, for big nights like this to test myself.

"I've had a great camp. Preparation has been spot on. We've worked hard and we've worked smart. I'm physically and mentally ready for this. I believe in my own ability.

"He's strong and durable, with plenty of experience, but this is my time. It would be incredible to bring home the world title.

"Fighting on such a big stage doesn't change the preparation. Motivation is a massive thing. It's a fantastic way to introduce myself to the American market and this is my opportunity to show what I've got."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.