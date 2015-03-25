 
London 2012 boxer Natasha Jonas turns professional

20 June 2017 12:24

London 2012 Olympian Natasha Jonas has signed promotional terms with Matchroom Boxing and will make her professional debut on Friday in Newcastle.

The 32-year-old is to fight Poland's Monika Antonik at the Walker Activity Dome, and having also been the first British female Olympic boxer, is expected to eventually pursue a fight with Ireland's Katie Taylor.

"I can't wait to get started on Friday night," Jonas said. "I want to get to the top of the game once again so it's great to get going before the summer and we can hit the ground running in the new season.

"Katie has set the bar in women's boxing and everyone has aspired to be like her. Whatever she's done and wherever she goes she sets a good example. I'm not here to be in anyone's shadow but I take my hat off to everything that she's done as an amateur and now as a pro.

"Training with Joe (Gallagher) has been fantastic. Training alongside some of the best fighters in the country, world champions and unbeaten boxers, I am watching them and picking up their good habits. I've been out for a long time but I feel ready to go now."

Source: PA

