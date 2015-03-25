 
Liam Smith-Liam Williams rematch slated for Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena

04 August 2017 07:24

Liam Smith's WBO light-middleweight title eliminator and rematch with Wales' Liam Williams has been confirmed for Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena on October 28.

The rivals' entertaining first fight ended disappointingly when Smith was made a controversial winner at the start of the 10th round.

Despite being behind on all three scorecards, the Liverpudlian was awarded victory when Williams was withdrawn amid a significant cut by his right eye after a clash of heads missed by referee Terry O'Connor.

The pair fight to become the challenger of the winner of the August 26 bout between Puerto Rico's popular Miguel Cotto and Yoshihiro Kamegai of Japan, who contest the vacant WBO title Smith lost to Saul Alvarez.

"In the past I have brought shows with Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Nigel Benn and Prince Nasseem Hamed to Newcastle and I'm sure this is set to rival the very best that we've done there," said promoter Frank Warren.

Source: PA

