Leon McKenzie calls time on boxing career after back-to-back defeats

Leon McKenzie has announced his retirement from boxing following a second successive defeat.

The 39-year-old super-middleweight, once an established Premier League footballer with Norwich, was stopped in nine rounds by Cello Renda at London's York Hall on Saturday night in a fight for the vacant Southern Area title.

Defeat by Renda followed that in November 2016 by Jahmaine Smyle at the same location for the English title, and a draw with Darren McKenna in only his third professional fight. He won his other eight as a professional

"The last few fights my body has bailed on me and I guess 40 years of age crept up just like that," the son of British champion Clinton and nephew of three-weight world champion Duke wrote on social media.

"As much as my mind and heart want to continue boxing unfortunately my body won't allow me, which leaves me no choice but to retire.

"I truly hope boxing respects me now as I respect the sport."

McKenzie had looked on course for a points victory during Saturday's fight , but lost following a barrage of punches from Renda.

He retired from football in December 2011.

Source: PA

