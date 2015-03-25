 
Kubrat Pulev looks forward to fight with Anthony Joshua next month

05 September 2017 09:54

Kubrat Pulev has revealed he will face WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on October 28 in Cardiff.

IBF mandatory challenger Pulev was widely expected to be named Joshua's next opponent after Wladimir Klitschko announced his retirement, scuppering the Briton's hopes of a world title rematch with the Ukrainian.

There has been no official announcement from Joshua's promoters, while Pulev stopped short of naming the venue for the bout in the Welsh capital - hotly tipped to be the Millennium Stadium.

The Bulgarian, who has won 25 of his 26 contests in the paid ranks, wrote on Facebook: "Anthony Joshua is a great and dangerous rival. But his style fits perfectly on mine."

Pulev's only professional defeat came three years ago at the hands of Klitschko, who was stopped by Joshua in the 11th round of an electrifying bout at Wembley Stadium in April.

Rather than pursue a return bout in Las Vegas, Klitschko announced an end to his glittering career last month, paving the way for Pulev to fight the unbeaten Joshua at the end of next month.

The 36-year-old added: "Boxing styles dictate the meeting between them. In this battle, there won't be much hugs, there will be strong boxing.

"My preparations are very intense for the short time I have. I'll be completely ready when I get in the ring. So he doesn't stand a chance against me."

Source: PA

