 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Klitschko auctions robe containing Joshua fight prediction

14 December 2017 11:24

Wladimir Klitschko has raised £160,000 from the sale of the robe he wore in his final professional fight against Anthony Joshua.

The robe had a USB stick sewn into it which contained Klitschko's prediction of how the April bout would unfold.

The Ukrainian was stopped in the 11th round at Wembley by Joshua, and has since retired from the sport.

Klitschko had said prior to the fight that the only person who would ever hear his prediction would be the person who bought the robe.

The money raised from the robe sale at The Charge II boxing fund-raiser at London's Royal Horticultural Society Halls on Wednesday will go to projects supported by the Klitschko Foundation.

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.