Kell Brook keen on return to ring later this year after successful operation

Kell Brook has targeted a return to the ring before the end of 2017 despite his career being threatened by a fractured left eye socket.

The 31-year-old last month lost his IBF welterweight title to America's Errol Spence and it was feared the injury that contributed to his defeat may prevent him from fighting again.

Brook had suffered the same injury to his right eye in his previous fight, a defeat at middleweight by Gennady Golovkin, and had also recovered when his life was at risk after being stabbed in the thigh with a machete three years ago.

He was successfully operated on last Friday, and because of the ease of that procedure in comparison to post-Golovkin, Brook - expected to return at light-middleweight - is confident of swiftly fighting again.

"I spoke to the surgeon and he said that the operation was a big success and simpler than the last one," he said.

"It took half the time of the first one and there's very little swelling and it looks great. The last scan I had revealed that the healing has started really well and the bone already looks strong so I expect to make a full recovery and I want to fight again in 2017.

"I still feel that I have a massive future in the sport. I will talk to my team in the coming weeks about what we can do next and I am looking to get back into camp this summer."

Source: PA

