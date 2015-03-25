 
Katie Taylor to make first defence of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

15 November 2017 03:24

Katie Taylor is to make the first defence of her WBA lightweight title against Jessica McCaskill at London's York Hall on December 13.

The 31-year-old from Ireland last month impressed in winning it against Argentina's Anahi Sanchez on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's defeat of Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

McCaskill, 33 and from Chicago, will fight outside of America for the first time on the Matchroom bill that comes just four days before they also stage the rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew at The O2 Arena.

"This is only the start of things for me," said Taylor. "I want all the belts and the biggest possible fights over the next few years."

"I want to be known as the number one in America and of course the world title is definitely the goal," McCaskill said.

Source: PA

