Katie Taylor to fight Anahi Esther Sanchez for WBA lightweight crown

Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight for her first world title when she meets two-weight world champion Anahi Esther Sanchez for the WBA lightweight crown in October.

The pair will clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight showdown with Kubrat Pulev at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28.

Taylor previously beat Nina Meinke in an eliminator for the WBA crown at Wembley Stadium in April, forming part of the supporting cast when Joshua triumphed over Wladimir Klitschko.

"I'm delighted the world title fight has been confirmed, and on such a big stage as well," said Taylor, who won lightweight gold at London 2012.

"This is what I'm in boxing for, to win world titles and be in big fights on big nights like this.

"Sanchez has won multiple world titles so I'm expecting a very tough fight but I definitely feel I'm ready for it and these are the kind of challenges I want."

Source: PA

