Joshua Buatsi leads British line-up in London

British Olympians Joshua Buatsi, Lawrence Okolie and Joe Cordina will undertake their latest fights as professionals at London's York Hall on September 1.

Nigel Benn's welterweight son Conor is also scheduled to fight for the eighth time on the Matchroom bill.

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Buatsi, a light-heavyweight, won inside the distance on his debut on July 1, while cruiserweight Okolie will pursue his fifth stoppage from five.

Welsh super-featherweight Cordina has so far won each of his three fights inside the distance.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.