Joshua Buatsi beats Carlos Mena after second-round stoppage

Olympic bronze medalist Joshua Buatsi kicked off his professional career in winning style with a second-round stoppage of Cuban Carlos Mena.

The 24-year-old, who impressed in reaching the semi-finals of the light heavyweight division in Rio last summer, was never troubled on debut at the O2 Arena in London.

Mena, who came into the contest with four wins from 10 fights, was clearly in some discomfort after just 15 seconds as Buatsi caught him with a couple of left hooks.

A flurry of shots to the body left Mena on the canvas with 30 seconds left of the opening round, but to the Spain-based fighter's credit he got up and survived to the bell.

A second knockdown followed 20 seconds into the second round, and Mena was floored for a third time before referee Ian John-Lewis stopped the fight.

Earlier on the undercard, Buatsi's fellow Olympian Lawrence Okolie made it four first-round knockouts from as many professional contests as he beat Russell Henshaw, while Conor Benn - son of former super middleweight champion Nigel - stopped Mike Cole in the third round to make it seven wins out of seven.

Source: PA

