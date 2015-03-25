 
Joshua accepts Khan apology over Twitter misunderstanding

11 August 2017 10:54

Amir Khan says he has cleared the air with Anthony Joshua after the heavyweight champion was unwittingly drawn into a bizarre row between Khan and his wife.

Last week Khan stated his intention to split from wife Faryal in a series of angry tweets, which saw Joshua repeatedly name checked.

Joshua was quick to distance himself from the situation and on Friday, Faryal Makhdoom Khan posted on Twitter that her husband had been sent "fake screenshots" alleging that her and Joshua had been speaking, adding that the two "have never even met".

She added that "it's all cleared up now" and Amir Khan tweeted Joshua to say: "Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best."

Joshua, who reacted to the initial incident with good humour by tweeting a video of Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me', replied: "Apology accepted".

Source: PA

