Josh Taylor to let his fists do the talking against Ohara Davies on Saturday

Josh Taylor plans to let his fists do the talking after refusing to enter into a fresh verbal spat with Saturday's opponent Ohara Davies.

The two unbeaten fighters square off at Braehead Arena on Saturday in a super-lightweight clash likely to propel the winner onto the path towards future world championship opportunities.

The bad-tempered build-up almost exploded again during Thursday's final press conference when trash-talking Londoner Davies took aim at Edinburgh puncher Taylor, labelling the Scot and the rest of his entourage "bums".

But Commonwealth champion Taylor - looking to extended his perfect nine-fight winning streak as a pro, which includes eight KOs - refused to rise to the bait and sat with a wry grin as Davies rambled on.

"He was trying to wind me up and hoping I am going to bite - but I'm not bothered," said the 26-year-old. "That's his nerves kicking in. I'm nice and calm and so confident.

"I've trained so hard and I'm in great shape - sharp, fit and strong. So I don't need to talk.

"He's either getting edgy or trying to have a laugh. But he's a clown anyway. I just need to stay relaxed and focused.

"He's going to look silly on Saturday because I'm in serious shape and have been sparring really well. He's got to back his words up on Saturday and he'll be eating them.

"He can say what he wants but if he comes up to me close I'm going to go mad with him and he'll feel a right hook in his face."

The blue-touch paper was lit weeks ago when the two fighters began a feisty Twitter war which at one point even saw Davies' friend and The Only Way is Essex star James Argent pitch in.

Yet bizarrely WBC Silver champion Davies followed up his press conference tirade by claiming he and Taylor could even be friends had they met in circumstances away from the ring.

But that did not wash with his rival, who shot back at the Hackney fighter.

"I doubt we would ever end up friends," said Taylor. "His attitude and patter doesn't go down too well. Scottish people don't like that sort of stuff.

"There is a slim chance of me embracing him at the end. Once I see him defeated on the canvas or on points, I'll be saying 'see you later'.

"Usually, if there's respect after a fight it's because they are genuinely nice guys. But he's an a******e, so there won't be any shaking hands, just 'cheers for that, see you later'.

"I just dislike him. It was him who started this on Twitter after I boxed Dave Ryan and I replied 'let's go'. It's him who has been doing all the bad-mouthing.

"As for the guy from Towie, I think I shut him up on Twitter. That's the kind of fake guys Davies runs about with, tools. I'd rather be racing a motorbike or eating burger and chips."

Source: PA

