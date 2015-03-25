Josh Taylor targets Ricky Burns fight after stopping Ohara Davies

Josh Taylor has set his sights on an all-Scottish showdown with Ricky Burns after producing the biggest win of his career so far against Ohara Davies at Glasgow's Braehead Arena.

The Prestonpans super lightweight puncher stopped his London rival after seven thrilling rounds.

The win was crucial to Commonwealth champion Taylor's hopes of taking his career to the next level.

Now after extending his winning run to 10 straight victories - with nine by knockout - he wants to establish himself as Scotland's new ring king by taking down former three weight world champion Burns.

Taylor told Channel 5: "Ricky is a great fighter, was a hero of mine. I think it would be a great fight for the whole of Scotland and it would sell out an arena or something."

His trainer Shane McGuigan added: "He can fight Ricky Burns and the winner fights for a world title. It'll be a huge fight in Scotland."

Burns revealed earlier this week he is in talks with Manchester's Anthony Crolla over a potential bout later this year.

But he appeared to admit he would be open to discussions with Taylor's manager Barry McGuigan.

"There's been a lot of talk about my next fight but nothing is set in stone," said the Coatbridge fighter, who watched the fight from ringside. "I know Barry has been calling me out, I'm sure if you put a serious offer out."

McGuigan predicted a TV audience of two million would tune in for the Braehead clash.

But he believes those kind of numbers will only continue if he can match up his man with quality opposition.

He said: "Ricky is an amazing guy and an amazing fighter but their paths have to pass at some point. What we did today was provide a free-to-air platform on Channel 5 and we want to continue that relationship, but we want fighters going at each other."

The build-up to the fight was marred by a bitter Twitter spat between the fighters.

But it was Taylor who had the last word with a dominant display.

His early barrage saw Davies sink to his knee late in the third round. He held on for four more but could take no more after sustaining a vicious left-right combo from the Scot.

"I knew my superior boxing skills would come into play," said Taylor. "I have always said that. I came out nice and easy, slow, to see what sort of power he had.

"I knew I could take my time and pick my shots better."

