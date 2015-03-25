Josh Taylor on the offensive as Ohara Davies shows his softer side

Josh Taylor believes Ohara Davies will soon show "his true colours" after the Londoner somewhat surprised an open press conference in Glasgow with his reticence.

After clashing on social media for months, the duo are set to meet at the Braehead Arena on July 8 for Taylor's Commonwealth super-lightweight title.

The show has been named 'Bad Blood' but when the unbeaten pair took their places at the top table in a Glasgow hotel, with members of the public allowed in, Davies remained calm in the face of some provocation.

The Scot unleashed a volley of verbal abuse towards the WBC silver title holder at one point, and one of the kinder comments made during exchanges was that Davies was "too thick to outbox me" before he tried to remove the man from Hackney's sunglasses when they posed for photographs.

Davies, however, was respectful, saying: "I have said a lot of things about him on social media, but I know he is not a bum.

"Even though the show is called 'Bad Blood', there is no bad blood on my part. Josh Taylor is a good fighter and I don't hate him. It is just business."

Afterwards, Taylor, 26, told Press Association Sport: "I thought it was very tame b ut his true personality and antics will come out. You can't hide your true personality. It will come out.

"I tried to prise it out of him but he has obviously been told to keep it respectful and quiet but we will see his true colours.

"He wasn't too confident in himself when we came face to face. He was a bit sheepish. Come boxing night he will be confident, but I thought I was one up there.

"It is nothing personal with me. I am just looking forward to getting into this fight and showing that I am better than him in every department ."

Taylor, unbeaten with nine wins and eight knockouts, is excited about the prospect of victory over Davies, 25, taking him another rung up the career ladder.

However, he is taking nothing for granted against a boxer who also boasts a blemish-free record, with 15 wins, including 12 inside the distance.

"If I can beat this guy and beat him in style it elevates me on to a bigger platform and takes my career to the next level," he said.

"I am very focused. I am training very hard for this fight and I am looking forward to getting in there and doing the business and moving on.

"He obviously can punch a bit, he has had 15 fights and 12 knockouts so it is something I have to be wary of, I can't go in all guns blazing. I have to take my time and work him out.

"But he is one-dimensional and I have a lot of pace, a lot of combinations and more punch repertoires than him so I think my boxing ability will get me through this."

Source: PA

