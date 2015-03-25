Josh Taylor impressive on way to victory over Ohara Davies in Glasgow

Josh Taylor grabbed the victory he hopes will propel him towards the big time after pulling off a stunning stoppage win over Ohara Davies at Glasgow's Braehead Arena.

Both men entered the ring looking to protect unbeaten records but knew the spoils would likely include an accelerated path to potential world-title shots.

And it was Prestonpans puncher Taylor who extended his winning run to 10 fights - nine of them coming by knock-out - following a dominant display against his Hackney rival.

He put Davies down in the third before finishing the job four rounds later as the Commonwealth champion's power and precision proved too much.

The loss is the first setback of his 16-fight pro career but Taylor can now target some major paydays against world-level opposition.

The bad-tempered build-up to the fight saw the pair engage in a bitter war of words over social media.

They could barely disguise their dislike of each other at Friday's weigh-in and had to be pulled apart just in case the action got under way a day early.

And there was plenty of spite on show as he celebrated his win, aiming an offensive hand gesture in Davies' direction.

The WBC silver champion entered the ring to the sound of a funeral march before pausing to soak up the boos from Taylor's raucous home support.

Yet it was the 'Tartan Tornado' who sparked the first cheer of the night as he landed a crunching left uppercut on Davies' midriff.

The Scot's footwork made him tricky to pin down while his work up close was precise.

Davies was struggling to keep up and was forced to sink to his knee with 10 seconds of the third remaining after sustaining a series of sickening body shots.

The Londoner was saved by the bell but Taylor continued with his barrage into the fourth, although he did leave himself open to the odd one coming back.

Davies finally managed to back up his opponent in round five but again Taylor's movement saw him get out of trouble before he thudded a right hook into Davies' cheek.

Taylor looked set to snuff out his rival as the fight inched towards halfway but Davies threw out a couple of reminders of his threat, slamming two rights into Taylor's temple.

Referee Howard Foster had to tell both men to hush their verbals at the start of the seventh but it was Taylor who had the final say, putting Davies down again with a left-right combination.

He was up in time for the count but showed no interest in continuing as Taylor raced in again, leaving Foster with no option but to wave off the contest.

Source: PA

