Josh Taylor faces big test against Ohara Davies, says Barry McGuigan

Josh Taylor's abilities will be tested to their limits by Ohara Davies at Braehead Arena on July 8, according to the Scot's manager Barry McGuigan.

The Irishman may not have a lot of time for the Londoner after his "sheepish" performance at a Glasgow press conference last week.

However, McGuigan accepts that Taylor will need to be at his best if he is to extend his unbeaten record to double figures.

The 26-year-old Commonwealth super lightweight champion boasts eight wins inside the distance in nine bouts since turning professional in 2015.

However, 25-year-old Hackney fighter Davies, the WBC silver title holder, is also undefeated with 12 knockouts in 15 wins and that makes McGuigan cautious.

The former WBA featherweight champion told Press Association Sport: "We have a lot of work to do between now and the 8th July.

"Josh has already started training and sparring and is in great condition and he better be because this is going to be a real search of every ability that he has; speed, power, endurance, the ability to soak up a punch, and fight non-stop for 12 rounds because that's what he has to do.

"Davies just didn't want to sell the show. That was the time to say something but he didn't want to do it.

"But I hope the general public realise this is going to be a great fight, a tremendous fight. And he is a dangerous fighter, there is no question of that.

"He can punch, he has knocked out 12 of his 15 opponents so he can bang.

"He is the WBC silver champion and he is not that for nothing. He is a very dangerous fighter."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.