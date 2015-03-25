Joe Joyce signs professional terms with Hayemaker Ringcraft

Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce has signed professional terms with David Haye's Hayemaker Ringcraft promotions company.

The 31-year-old super-heavyweight has been considering his options since his controversial final loss to Frenchman Tony Yoka in Rio last year.

Haye has also signed Joyce's Rio team-mate Qais Ashfaq, rising Scottish boxer Willy Hutchison and former MMA fighter Michael Page.

Joyce said: "I'm surrounded by great people and it's an honour to be around great promoters. I'm fit and raring to go and I can't wait to get back in the ring."

Source: PA

