 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBO

Jeff Horn shocks Manny Pacquiao to clinch WBO welterweight title in Australia

02 July 2017 06:54

Jeff Horn pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Manny Pacquiao via a controversial unanimous decision to capture the WBO welterweight crown at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Fighting in his hometown in front of a crowd upwards of 50,000, 29-year-old former schoolteacher Horn showed no signs of being overawed in the biggest test of his career and made a mockery of his huge underdog tag as he more than matched his Filipino foe.

Pacquiao, one of the finest fighters of his generation after world title wins in eight weight classes, finished the stronger of the two and seemed to have done enough to retain his 147lb world title.

But two judges scored the fight 115-113 and the third had it 117-111 in favour of Horn as 38-year-old Pacquiao succumbed to the seventh defeat of an illustrious 68-fight professional career.

Source: PA

