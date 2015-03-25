 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBO

Jeff Horn defends WBO welterweight title with stoppage of Gary Corcoran

14 December 2017 06:24

Australia's Jeff Horn remains in contention for a fight with Manny Pacquiao or Terence Crawford in 2018 after making the first defence of his WBO welterweight title with an 11th-round stoppage of Gary Corcoran.

Amir Khan represents a further potential option, but it is a fight with Pacquiao - who he unexpectedly outpointed in July to become a world champion - that would prove the highest-profile and most lucrative of the three.

Britain's Corcoran, a surprise world title challenger at the Brisbane Convention Centre, proved a game-but-limited opponent and after a competitive start was eventually withdrawn by his corner while struggling to defend himself and bleeding heavily from his left eye.

Asked of American Crawford, one of the world's finest fighters, the 29-year-old Horn responded in quotes published by Australia's Daily Telegraph: "If that's what everyone wants to see I guess that's what going to happen.

'It is the entertainment business."

Corcoran, 27, added: "I had too many cuts, I couldn't see the shots coming.

"Fair play to Jeff, he's a good fighter.

"I wasn't really hurt in the fight, I just couldn't see."

