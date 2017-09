Jamie McDonnell will face Liborio Solis in a WBA bantamweight title rematch in Monte Carlo on November 4.

The Doncaster boxer claimed a controversial points win over Venezuelan Solis in the fifth defence of his title last November.

However the WBA upheld a complaint over the scoring by the Solis camp and ordered the immediate rematch.

Source: PA

