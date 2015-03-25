 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Jamie McDonnell retains WBA world bantamweight title on a technical draw

06 November 2017 04:24

Jamie McDonnell retained his WBA world bantamweight title on a technical draw after a clash of heads with Liborio Solis.

British fighter McDonnell suffered a nasty cut to his eye and the rematch with Solis was stopped in the third round in Monte Carlo.

And as four rounds had not been completed, the bout was declared a no-contest.

Venezuela star Solis lost on points to McDonnell in Monte Carlo a year ago, and was again unable to dislodge the champion.

After the clash of heads, both men chased a knockout, mindful of a no-contest ruling, but neither one could land a telling blow.

Source: PA

