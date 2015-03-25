James DeGale settles differences with Frank Warren ahead of London stadium bout

James DeGale has reunited with Frank Warren six years after their acrimonious split as they plan a fight at a London stadium.

The IBF super-middleweight champion will top Warren's December 9 bill at London's Copper Box Arena, when Wales' Lee Selby will also defend his IBF featherweight title.

His opponent is still to be confirmed but DeGale, 31, is relishing the prospect of fighting once again in the UK having spent the past three years doing so in Canada and the United States.

In 2012 he went from being Warren's finest prospect to growing so bitter towards him he planned to never again work with him, and at a time when his rival George Groves was thriving under the promoter.

DeGale then worked with Mick Hennessy and Matchroom before his time fighting overseas, and said: "Honestly, I didn't really like him at all.

"I never thought I'd work with Frank again after out split back then. It ended badly.

"But this is business: what's that saying? Let bygones be bygones. So what? It's business.

"Now, I actually like Frank. He's funny, he's old school. He reminds me of my granddad who was raw and ruthless, but he was funny.

"We did end on a bad note back then but that's old news now. I'm older now, I've matured. That was six years ago. I've moved forward and become world champion.

"Frank showed these people, these other promoters, how it was done. He is the original, he started all this.

"I don't want to get into what happened because it's over now (but) I don't regret what happened."

A shoulder injury kept DeGale from the super-middleweight edition of the lucrative World Boxing Super Series in which Groves and fellow domestic rival Chris Eubank Jnr are scheduled to fight in early 2018.

He regardless remains widely considered the world's leading fighter at 168lbs, and will target the competition's overall winner.

"I will be cheering for Groves against Eubank and then cheering for him in the final of that tournament because it will lead to a rematch against him," he said.

"There's talk of me and Groves fighting at Arsenal but I don't think he will come there because he's a big Chelsea fan, and a bit of a p****."

Warren insists he already has an agreement in place for Selby to defend his title against mandatory challenger Josh Warrington at Leeds' Elland Road next summer, and revealed similar plans for DeGale.

"I can't reveal which ground but I am actively involved in talks with a London club to stage a fight involving James there," said the 65-year-old.

"To fill an outdoor stadium, you need the right fights - James against Groves would be one of those big fights - and would probably take place in the spring."

