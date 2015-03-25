 
Hearing relating to Tyson Fury's suspended drugs ban to be held next month

24 November 2017 04:54

Tyson Fury's hearing relating to his suspended drugs ban will be held in December.

The former heavyweight champion's promoter, Hennessy Sports, confirmed on Thursday night that the delayed appointment with the National Anti-Doping Panel would go ahead next month.

Fury - inactive for two years since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in November 2015 - and cousin Hughie were charged in 2016 after testing positive for a banned substance.

But his attempt to clear his name has become a drawn-out affair, with Hennessy Sports and Fury denying claims by British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith that the fighter was responsible for the delay.

In a statement on Thursday, Hennessy Sports said: "Contrary to the BBBofC's suggestion, the delays have not been caused by Team Fury.

"A hearing has now been fixed for December 2017."

Fury has gone in and out of retirement since his defining win over Klitschko, while also opening up on his struggles with depression and drugs.

He is currently determined to be back in 2018, though, with British rival Anthony Joshua in his sights, and has been sharing footage online of his return to training.

On Thursday, looking somewhat out of shape, he posted a picture of himself topless with Ricky Hatton, joking that he was in "great shape".

Source: PA

