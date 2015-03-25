 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Haye making 'slow and steady' recovery from bicep surgery

29 November 2017 03:54

David Haye has revealed his rehabilitation from bicep surgery is "well under way" and the heavyweight promised to keep in shape over Christmas.

The injury-prone 37-year-old withdrew from a proposed rematch with Tony Bellew, scheduled for December 17, last week after tearing his bicep during training.

Haye hopes to instead fight his rival on March 24 or May 5 and, in a bid to prove his fitness, he posted a video on Twitter in which he was flexing his muscles.

"It's been eight days since my operation on my left bicep and the rehabilitation phase is well under way," Haye said.

"All very steady, all very slow, all very boring, all very monotonous but it has to be done this way to get the results that I require.

"I'm going to try and stay under 100 kilos over Christmas, which isn't always that easy but that's my target."

Source: PA

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out