Groves to defend WBA super-middleweight title against Cox at Wembley Arena

George Groves' first WBA super-middleweight title defence and his opening fight of the World Boxing Super Series against Jamie Cox has been confirmed for Wembley's SSE Arena on October 14.

The 29-year-old chose Cox as his first opponent of the 168lbs edition of the eight-fighter competition, in which Chris Eubank Jnr and Callum Smith are also competing.

October's fight also represents Groves' first return to the venue in which his defeat of Eduard Gutknecht injured the Kazakh so severely he is unable to walk or talk, but Groves said: "I'm already in the gym plugging away and I've got plenty of time to prepare.

"Wembley Arena has always been a happy hunting ground for me.

"I've had many good nights there, and I'm looking forward to fighting there again on October 14th.

"I know the things you need in this tournament, such as composure and experience at the highest level, he's lacking. I've got them in abundance, but he's brand new, he's a total novice.

"I don't think he's even headlined his own show yet and he's getting flung in the deep end with me. This is a big pressure fight for him and he'll struggle to cope."

Cox, who like Groves was once trained by Paddy Fitzpatrick, has never previously fought at world level, and the 30-year-old said: "I'm glad George picked me. I was prepared for anyone but I was hoping for a UK fight so I can't wait.

"George is a tough opponent. He has some good attributes but I'm prepared to shock everyone."

Smith, incidentally, fights Erik Skoglund of Sweden at Liverpool's Echo Arena on September, but dates and venues for the other quarter-finals between Eubank Jnr and Avni Yildirim, and Jurgen Braehmer and Rob Brant, are still to be confirmed.

Source: PA

