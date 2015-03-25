 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

Golovkin and Alvarez world middleweight showdown ends in controversial draw

17 September 2017 09:53

Gennady Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's hotly-anticipated world middleweight title showdown ended in a controversial draw in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The judges scored the bout 118-110 for Alvarez, 115-113 for Golovkin and 114-114 after 12 hard-fought rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, with the first scorecard swiftly sparking outrage on social media.

Alvarez started and finished the contest well, but the hard-hitting Golovkin had much the better of the middle rounds. Neither fighter went down.

The result - met with boos and disbelief - nevertheless meant 35-year-old Kazakhstani Golovkin retained his WBA, WBC and IBF belts, and remained unbeaten in 38 fights.

Golovkin took to Twitter soon after the bout to post a smiling picture of himself celebrating with his belts alongside the words: "The world knows #andstill Thanks to all my fans from all over the world for your support. It means a lot for me."

The controversial scorecard of judge Adalaide Byrd, who favoured Alvarez 118-110, was met with raised eyebrows, with many Twitter users claiming victory belonged to Golovkin.

Byrd gave Golovkin just two rounds of the fight - the fourth and seventh - with the other 10 going to Alvarez.

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis tweeted: "Both fighters can hold their heads high tonight but this fight wasn't close to a draw! #canelovsggg"

Both men said in the ring after the decision that they wanted a rematch.

Speaking through a translator, 27-year-old Alvarez said: "Yes, of course, obviously yes, if the people want it, yes.

"He didn't win. It was a draw. I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him."

He added: "In the first rounds I came out to see what he had, then I was building from there. I think I won eight rounds."

Golovkin said: "Look at my belts. I'm still the champion. Of course I want a rematch."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.