 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

George Groves wins vacant WBA super-middleweight crown

27 May 2017 10:54

George Groves finally realised his dream of becoming world champion at the fourth attempt by defeating Fedor Chudinov at Bramall Lane.

In front of around 27,000 raucous fans in Sheffield, Groves put his three defeats in world title bouts behind him by stopping his Russian foe midway through the sixth round to capture the vacant WBA super-middleweight crown.

The 29-year-old struggled initially to contain his opponent and an accidental clash of heads in the fourth round left him with a cut over his left eye, but the Londoner rallied and a furious barrage forced referee Steve Gray to halt the contest just before the scheduled halfway point.

Source: PA

