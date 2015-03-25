 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBA

George Groves signs up for World Boxing Super Series

16 June 2017 05:54

George Groves has become the first super-middleweight to sign up for the 12-stone edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

The 29-year-old, who last month won the vacant WBA title by stopping Fedor Chudinov in six rounds, had been expected to pursue a rematch with James DeGale but will instead participate in the eight-fighter competition.

Seven further super-middleweights are still to join him - the cruiserweight edition already has three fighters - in pursuit of the the Muhammad Ali trophy, and he said: "I see the World Boxing Super Series as a chance for me to show everyone that I'm the best in the division.

"I believe I am the best super-middleweight on the planet and certainly the man to beat at 168lbs.

"I want to continue to test myself against the best and I am ready and willing to fight anyone. It will be exciting to see who else has the courage to enter such a brutal competition.

"The World Boxing Super Series is exactly what fighters and fans need: a simple and straightforward way to determine the best fighter in the division. I am really keen to be the first super-middleweight to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy."

Each winner will reportedly earn approximately Â£7.8million from the final of their competition, which is similar to the Super Six in which Groves' retired rival Carl Froch excelled and made his name.

The quarter-finals are to be staged this autumn,with co-promoters Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports and Sauerland hoping the semi-finals will take place in early 2018 and the final in May.

Source: PA

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.

Feature Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time

Most expensive British goalkeepers of all time...

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has completed his big money move to Everton from Sunderland.

Feature Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor in numbers...

Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor in August is set to break all of boxing's box-office records.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.