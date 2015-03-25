George Groves signs up for World Boxing Super Series

George Groves has become the first super-middleweight to sign up for the 12-stone edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

The 29-year-old, who last month won the vacant WBA title by stopping Fedor Chudinov in six rounds, had been expected to pursue a rematch with James DeGale but will instead participate in the eight-fighter competition.

Seven further super-middleweights are still to join him - the cruiserweight edition already has three fighters - in pursuit of the the Muhammad Ali trophy, and he said: "I see the World Boxing Super Series as a chance for me to show everyone that I'm the best in the division.

"I believe I am the best super-middleweight on the planet and certainly the man to beat at 168lbs.

"I want to continue to test myself against the best and I am ready and willing to fight anyone. It will be exciting to see who else has the courage to enter such a brutal competition.

"The World Boxing Super Series is exactly what fighters and fans need: a simple and straightforward way to determine the best fighter in the division. I am really keen to be the first super-middleweight to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy."

Each winner will reportedly earn approximately Â£7.8million from the final of their competition, which is similar to the Super Six in which Groves' retired rival Carl Froch excelled and made his name.

The quarter-finals are to be staged this autumn,with co-promoters Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports and Sauerland hoping the semi-finals will take place in early 2018 and the final in May.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.