Frank Buglioni given Friday deadline to accept Anthony Yarde fight offer

Frank Warren has given Frank Buglioni a deadline of Friday evening to accept his offer to fight Anthony Yarde before he finds an alternative opponent.

The British light-heavyweight champion has spoken of his desire to defend his title against the promising Yarde, who Warren is fast-tracking towards world level.

Warren, who when promoting Buglioni secured his sole world-title fight against Fedor Chudinov, is frustrated at the British Boxing Board of Control's (BBBC) plans for him to fight Callum Johnson.

He has made him a "big offer", understood to be £100,000, to face Yarde without defending his title, and should he not accept will look elsewhere for his fighter's next opponent.

The promoter also confirmed the similarly promising heavyweight Daniel Dubois will next face AJ Carter on the same undercard, when Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO middleweight title against Willie Munroe Jnr at the Copper Box Arena on September 16.

"Tomorrow's the deadline," he said. "How long does it need to take to do?

"It's 'I'm looking at the money, I said I fancy fighting Anthony Yarde, called him muscle chin, I want to get it done, I'm fighting him'.

"We have made a firm offer for him to fight. It's a big offer. We are not going to wait around another eight months for the other fights to be decided; what we need is Frank Buglioni to step up and take this fight now.

"Frank should come and have a big pay day with us. If he has any ambitions to fight for a world title, there's his chance to gatecrash the world rankings.

"We're ready to motor along, just like Naseem Hamed did. He left everyone trailing in his wake."

The 25-year-old Yarde added: "Boxing's about rankings. I want to test myself, I'm ranked number eight in the world."

Warren also reiterated his plans to persuade the BBBC to lower the minimum age of 21 for someone challenging for the British title so that the 19-year-old Dubois can face the winner of Gary Cornish's fight with Sam Sexton.

Cornish was stopped by Anthony Joshua before he reached world level, in similar circumstances to the once-exciting David Price defeating Sexton, and Warren said: "Sexton's fighting Cornish for the vacant title and Daniel would like the winner of that.

"I really don't think it'll be a problem (for the BBBC to change their ruling). He's an exceptional athlete."

Dubois, who has stopped all four of his professional opponents inside the distance, said: "I'd love to. I'd jump at the chance for a British title fight."

Source: PA

