 
  1. Boxing
  2. WBO

Frampton's first fight under Warren to take place in Belfast in November

29 September 2017 05:24

Carl Frampton's first contest under new promoter Frank Warren will take place in Belfast in November.

The 30-year-old will fight an unconfirmed opponent on November 18 - his first bout since losing to Leo Santa Cruz in January.

Belfast-born Frampton announced his link-up with Warren on Sunday and will fight at the city's SSE Arena.

He told a press conference: "We're still looking at opponents, at the stage I'm at now it can't be a mug. It needs to be a credible opponent. I'm looking at getting the big boys next year.

"I want to get back to winning ways, push on and hopefully get one of the big boys the fight after this one.

"What I want to do, and I've made it public, is a dream of mine is to box at Windsor Park. We have to wait until end of spring or summer time next year. I think it's going to happen.

"I know Frank can help me get that. It's what I've dreamed of since I was a kid. I want to be here as much as possible. There's not an atmosphere like it, the Belfast atmosphere is always the best."

Jamie Conlan, also from Belfast, will face Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines for the IBF world super-flyweight belt on the same bill.

Frampton split with long-time manager Barry McGuigan in August having turned professional in 2009 under McGuigan's guidance.

He won the IBF and WBA belts of the world super-bantamweight title before beating Santa Cruz in July 2016 to clinch the WBA featherweight title.

Santa Cruz avenged his defeat in January and Frampton has not fought since. Earlier this year a bout with Andres Gutierrez was pulled at the 11th hour after the Mexican fell in the shower.

He added: "I want to put the last year behind me, it was a disastrous year. I lost my first fight and my last one fell through, along with everything else which went on.

"Santa Cruz is the fight I desperately want, I feel like I've got a score to settle."

Source: PA

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.